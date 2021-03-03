Canada extending emergency wage and rent subsidies until June 5

OTTAWA, March 3 (Reuters) - Canada is extending its emergency wage and rent subsidy programs until June 5 to help people deal with the effects of the coronavirus epidemic, the government announced on Wednesday.

"This isn't the time to pull back on support for workers or business owners," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a briefing. Ottawa has paid out more than C$66 billion ($52.4 billion) in wage subsidies and C$1.6 billion in rent subsidies, according to official data.

($1=1.2607 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Franklin Paul)

