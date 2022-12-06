Canada exports rose in October on pharmaceuticals

Updates throughout

OTTAWA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada's exports rose in October, largely driven by pharmaceutical products, while imports were also up, with both impacted by the depreciation of the Canadian dollar, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

The country's trade surplus with the world widened to C$1.21 billion ($888.53 million) in October, slightly above analysts' forecasts of a surplus of C$1.20 billion.

Exports rose 1.5%, helped by higher exports of medicinal products as well as gold bars and coins to the United States, Statscan said. By volume, exports were up 0.1%.

Exports to China jumped 25.4% to a record-high C$3.3 billion, driven by higher exports of canola, oilseeds and wheat.

Imports rose 0.6% but were down 0.9% by volume. Motor vehicles and parts as well as metal and non-metallic mineral products drove the gains, while imports of energy products also increased, bolstered by incoming U.S. crude oil.

Declines in the import of basic and industrial chemical, plastic and rubber products, and consumer goods partially offset the increases.

A large share of Canada's trade is done in U.S. dollars, which means converted values are higher when the Canadian dollar depreciates against the U.S. dollar. When expressed in U.S. dollars, Canadian exports were down 1.3% in October, and imports decreased 2.2%, Statscan said.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading at 1.3625 to the greenback, or 73.39 U.S. cents.

($1 = 1.3618 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

