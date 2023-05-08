News & Insights

Canada expels Chinese diplomat accused of targeting lawmaker

May 08, 2023 — 03:19 pm EDT

OTTAWA, May 8 (Reuters) - Canada on Monday expelled Toronto-based Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei after an intelligence report accused him of trying to target a Canadian lawmaker critical of China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.

"Canada has decided to declare persona non grata Mr. Zhao Wei," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

