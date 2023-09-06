Canada expects to finalise free trade agreement with ASEAN

JAKARTA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Canada expects to finalise a free trade agreement with ASEAN following the launch of the Canada-ASEAN strategic partnership, its prime minister, Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

During a ASEAN-Canada summit in Jakarta, Trudeau also emphasised the importance of transparency and understanding international rules to achieve growth.

