Canada expects to finalise free trade agreement with ASEAN

September 06, 2023 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by Kate Lamb and Ananda Teresia for Reuters

JAKARTA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Canada expects to finalise a free trade agreement with ASEAN following the launch of the Canada-ASEAN strategic partnership, its prime minister, Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

During a ASEAN-Canada summit in Jakarta, Trudeau also emphasised the importance of transparency and understanding international rules to achieve growth.

