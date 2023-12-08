Canada expands review of AIIB, freeze in ties to continue indefinitely

OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada is broadening its probe of allegations that the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is dominated by the Chinese Communist Party, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The investigation will be expanded to include an analysis of AIIB investments, its governance and management frameworks, as well as an examination of whether its environmental and social governance safeguards are effective and sufficient, the ministry said in a statement.

"While our engagement with our partners continues, Canada's participation in the AIIB will remain indefinitely suspended," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in the statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by David Ljunggren)

