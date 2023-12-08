News & Insights

US Markets

Canada expands review of AIIB, freeze in ties to continue indefinitely

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

December 08, 2023 — 02:35 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada is broadening its probe of allegations that the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is dominated by the Chinese Communist Party, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The investigation will be expanded to include an analysis of AIIB investments, its governance and management frameworks, as well as an examination of whether its environmental and social governance safeguards are effective and sufficient, the ministry said in a statement.

"While our engagement with our partners continues, Canada's participation in the AIIB will remain indefinitely suspended," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in the statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by David Ljunggren)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.