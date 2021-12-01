Canada excludes Boeing from C$19 bln fighter jet contract, gives no reason

Adds details, background

OTTAWA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada has formally excluded Boeing Co BA.N from a multi-billion-dollar contract to supply 88 new fighter jets, the federal government said on Wednesday, but did not give a direct explanation.

The move means that only Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N and Sweden's Saab AB SAABb.ST are left in the race. Ottawa says it intends to make a decision next year on a contract that could be worth up to C$19 billion ($14.8 billion).

Reuters reported the decision to bar Boeing's F-18 Super Hornet on Nov. 25, citing a defense source. The formal announcement came from the federal procurement ministry and did not mention Boeing by name.

Defense analysts had been certain Ottawa would exclude Saab's Gripen plane. Unlike Canada, Sweden is not a member of NATO or NORAD, the North American defense organization.

Canada belongs to the consortium that developed Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet, which defense sources say is the preferred choice of the air force.

The procurement ministry said it could now either decide which bidder offered the best plane or offer Lockheed Martin and Saab a chance to improve their proposals.

($1 = 1.2825 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.