US Markets

Canada, EU impose additional sanctions against 13 Belarus government officials

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Canada and the European Union on Friday imposed additional sanctions against 13 Belarus government officials to protest against Minsk's crackdown following a disputed election in August, Ottawa said.

OTTAWA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canada and the European Union on Friday imposed additional sanctions against 13 Belarus government officials to protest against Minsk's crackdown following a disputed election in August, Ottawa said.

"Despite international calls for (President) Alexander Lukashenko to end the violence in Belarus, his regime's aggression continues," Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren )

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular