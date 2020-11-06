Canada, EU impose additional sanctions against 13 Belarus government officials

OTTAWA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canada and the European Union on Friday imposed additional sanctions against 13 Belarus government officials to protest against Minsk's crackdown following a disputed election in August, Ottawa said.

"Despite international calls for (President) Alexander Lukashenko to end the violence in Belarus, his regime's aggression continues," Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren )

