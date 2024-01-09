News & Insights

Canada Energy Regulator to hold hearing Friday on Trans Mountain pipeline request -filing

January 09, 2024 — 09:34 am EST

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator will hold a hearing on Friday about Trans Mountain Corp's [TMC.UL] request for a change in construction in completing expansion of its oil pipeline from Alberta to British Columbia, according to a filing on Monday. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba) ((rod.nickel@tr.com; X: @RodNickel_Rtrs;)) Keywords: CANADA PIPELINE/TRANS MOUNTAIN (URGENT)

Reuters
