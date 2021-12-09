US Markets

Canada Energy Regulator sees Canadian oil production peaking in 2032

Nia Williams Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICK IWANYSHYN

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) said on Thursday it sees Canadian oil output peaking in 2032 at 5.8 million barrels per day (bpd), up from 5 million bpd in 2021.

The projection under the CER's main scenario, which takes into account Canada's evolving climate policies, has oil production peaking seven years earlier than in its previous estimate and declining only slightly by 2050.

