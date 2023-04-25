Canada Energy Regulator says injury halts work on Trans Mountain expansion project

Adds details on pipeline

April 25 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator said it was notified on Tuesday of a serious injury at a work site on the government-owned Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project near Chilliwack, British Columbia.

The regulator said work has been stopped at the job site, and inspection officers and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are attending.

"Safety is always our top priority, including all workers and contractors on job sites," the CER said in a statement posted to its website.

The Trans Mountain expansion will nearly triple the flow of crude from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific coast, but the project has been beset by years of delay and massive cost overruns.

Last month Trans Mountain Corp said the cost had jumped 44% from last year's estimate to C$30.9 billion ($22.69 billion). The pipeline is expected to be in service by the first quarter of 2024.

($1 = 1.3619 Canadian dollars)

