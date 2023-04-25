News & Insights

US Markets

Canada Energy Regulator says injury halts work at Trans Mountain project site

April 25, 2023 — 06:51 pm EDT

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) on Tuesday said it was notified of a serious injury at the government-owned Trans Mountain expansion project site near Chilliwack, British Columbia.

"Work has been stopped at the job site," the regulator said. Trans Mountain Corp's $30.9 billion expansion project is expected to be in service by the first quarter of 2024, the company said in March.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.