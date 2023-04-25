Canada Energy Regulator says injury halts work at Trans Mountain project site

April 25 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) on Tuesday said it was notified of a serious injury at the government-owned Trans Mountain expansion project site near Chilliwack, British Columbia.

"Work has been stopped at the job site," the regulator said. Trans Mountain Corp's $30.9 billion expansion project is expected to be in service by the first quarter of 2024, the company said in March.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

