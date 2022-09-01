US Markets
TRP

Canada Energy Regulator issues order after injury at Alberta pipeline site

Contributor
Kavya Guduru Reuters
Published

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) on Thursday said it issued TC Energy’s NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd (NGTL) an "Inspection Officer Order" after an injury at NGTL's North Corridor Expansion Project worksite near Fairview, Alberta.

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) on Thursday said it issued TC Energy’s TRP.TO NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd (NGTL) an "Inspection Officer Order" after an injury at NGTL's North Corridor Expansion Project worksite near Fairview, Alberta.

"The Order requires the company to stop unloading pipe across the entire North Corridor Expansion Project and assess this procedure at all of their sites," the regulator said.

The worker suffered a serious, non-fatal injury when unloading a truck at the Bear Canyon stockpile yard when a 36” pipe fell on them, it said.

The NGTL system supplies natural gas produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to markets in Canada and the United States.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular