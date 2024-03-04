News & Insights

Canada Energy Regulator approves Enbridge Mainline toll settlement -regulator filing

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 04, 2024 — 04:12 pm EST

Written by Rod Nickel and Manitoba for Reuters ->

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 4 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator said on Monday it has approved a toll settlement between pipeline operator Enbridge ENB.TO and shippers for moving oil along the Canadian mainline.

The regulator released the decision in a letter to Enbridge that it posted on its website.

Enbridge and its shippers agreed on the tolling agreement in May for the Mainline, one of North America's biggest crude pipeline systems.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chris Reese)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; X: @RodNickel_Rtrs;))

