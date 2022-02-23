Canada ends emergency powers invoked to tackle truckers' protests -PM Trudeau

Adds details from briefing, background

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canada is ending rarely used special measures invoked nine days ago to tackle weeks-long protests that shut some border crossings and paralyzed Ottawa since late-January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"After careful consideration, we're ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency. Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act," Trudeau told a news conference.

"We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe," he said.

Trudeau said the emergency measures would formally be revoked in the coming hours, when Canada's governor general signs the proclamation.

The Emergencies Act was approved in the House of Commons on Monday after being announced by Trudeau last week. The Senate has not yet voted to approve the act.

The province of Ontario also announced separately that it was terminating a state of emergency declared earlier this month in response to the protests.

The special measures have been deemed unnecessary and an abuse of power by some opposition politicians. Trudeau has said blockades were harming the economy and endangering public safety, and that the invocation of the act was needed to support police forces.

The protests, which started as an opposition to a cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truck drivers before turning into a broader demonstration against Trudeau's minority Liberal government, were brought to an end in Ottawa over the weekend.

