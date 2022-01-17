US Markets

Canada ends contract with Malaysia's Supermax over labour allegations

A. Ananthalakshmi Reuters
Canada has terminated its sourcing contract with Malaysian glove maker Supermax Corp following allegations about forced labour, the country's public services and procurement department said on Tuesday.

"Based on the seriousness of the allegations and expected timelines for the final audit results, the Government of Canada has decided, and Supermax Healthcare Canada has agreed, to terminate by mutual consent the two existing contracts for the supply of nitrile gloves," the department told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Supermax did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

