Canada emissions cap final regulation expected by mid-2024, minister says

July 27, 2023 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by Sudarshan Varadhan for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Canada will likely publish the final regulations of a plan to cap and cut greenhouse gases from the oil and gas sector, its largest and fastest-growing source of emissions, by mid-2024, its environment minister told Reuters on Thursday.

The Canadian government's framework for eliminating inefficient fossil fuel subsidies released on Monday was expected to eliminate C$1 billion ($759.82 million) in annual subsidies, federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told Reuters.

The framework would effectively stop federal support for local oil, gas and coal production, Guilbeault said in an interview on Thursday .

($1 = 1.3161 Canadian dollars)

