Canada economy grew 0.5% in January, most likely up 0.3% in February

OTTAWA, March 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by 0.5% in January, on a rebound in both goods-producing and services-producing industries, Statistics Canada said on Friday. February GDP was most likely up 0.3%, the agency said in a flash estimate. The goods-producing sector posted a 0.4% increase, while the service-producing sector gained by 0.6%. (Changes in percent)
Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Jan yr/yr All industries +0.5
-0.1
-0.1
+3.0 Goods
+0.4
-0.7
-0.6
+1.7 Services
+0.6
+0.1
0.0
+3.5
NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast January GDP to rise 0.3%.
(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil)
