Canada economy grew 0.5% in January, most likely up 0.3% in February

OTTAWA, March 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by 0.5% in January, on a rebound in both goods-producing and services-producing industries, Statistics Canada said on Friday. February GDP was most likely up 0.3%, the agency said in a flash estimate. The goods-producing sector posted a 0.4% increase, while the service-producing sector gained by 0.6%. (Changes in percent)

Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Jan yr/yr All industries +0.5

-0.1

-0.1

+3.0 Goods

+0.4

-0.7

-0.6

+1.7 Services

+0.6

+0.1

0.0

+3.5

NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast January GDP to rise 0.3%.

