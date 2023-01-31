Canada economy grew 0.1% in November, most likely flat in December

OTTAWA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by 0.1% in November, mostly on services-producing industries, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. December GDP was most likely unchanged, while real industry GDP looks to increase by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, and a 3.8% increase for the year, the agency said in a flash estimate. The goods-producing sector posted a 0.1% decrease, while the service-producing sector gained by 0.2%. (Changes in percent)

Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Nov yr/yr All industries +0.1

+0.1

+0.1

+2.8 Goods

-0.1

-0.5

-0.7

+3.8 Services

+0.2

+0.4

+0.3

+2.5

NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast November to rise 0.1%.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/GDP

