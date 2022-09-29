Canada economy grew 0.1% in July, most likely unchanged in August

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by a surprise 0.1% in July, mostly on increased oil sands production, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. August GDP was most likely flat, it said in a flash estimate. The goods-producing sector posted a 0.5% increase, while the service-producing sector declined by 0.1%. (Changes in percent)

Jul Jun(rev) Jun(prev) Jul yr/yr All industries +0.1

+0.1

+0.1

+4.3 Goods

+0.5

+0.1

+0.1

+4.8 Services

-0.1

+0.1

+0.2

+4.1

NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast a 0.1% decrease in July GDP.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.