Canada economy grew 0.1% in July, most likely unchanged in August
Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by a surprise 0.1% in July, mostly on increased oil sands production, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. August GDP was most likely flat, it said in a flash estimate. The goods-producing sector posted a 0.5% increase, while the service-producing sector declined by 0.1%. (Changes in percent)
Jul Jun(rev) Jun(prev) Jul yr/yr All industries +0.1
+0.1
+0.1
+4.3 Goods
+0.5
+0.1
+0.1
+4.8 Services
-0.1
+0.1
+0.2
+4.1
NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast a 0.1% decrease in July GDP.
(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))
