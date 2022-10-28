Canada economy grew 0.1% in August, most likely up 0.1% in September

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by a surprise 0.1% in August, mostly on agriculture, and a rebound in retail trade, Statistics Canada said on Friday. September GDP most edged up 0.1%, it said in a flash estimate, while third quarter real GDP is expected to rise 0.4%. The goods-producing sector posted a 0.3% decrease, while the service-producing sector gained by 0.3%. (Changes in percent)

Aug Jul(rev) Jul(prev) Aug yr/yr All industries +0.1

+0.1

+0.1

+4.0 Goods

-0.3

+0.6

+0.5

+4.9 Services

+0.3

-0.1

-0.1

+3.6

NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast August GDP to be flat.

