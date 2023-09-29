Canada economy flat in July, most likely up 0.1% Aug

OTTAWA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy was unchanged in July, as the slight increase in services-producing industries offset the decline in goods-producing industries, Statistics Canada said on Friday. August GDP most likely grew 0.1%, the agency said in a flash estimate.

The goods-producing sector decreased by 0.3%, while the service-producing sector increased by 0.1%. (Changes in percent)

Jul Jun(rev) Jul(prev) Jun yr/yr All industries 0.0

-0.2

-0.2

+1.1 Goods

-0.3

-0.3

-0.4

-1.4 Services

+0.1

-0.1

-0.2

+2.0

NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast July GDP to rise 0.1%.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by David Ljunggren)

((Reuters Ottawa bureau; david.ljunggren@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/GDP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.