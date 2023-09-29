Canada economy flat in July, most likely up 0.1% Aug

OTTAWA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy was unchanged in July, as the slight increase in services-producing industries offset the decline in goods-producing industries, Statistics Canada said on Friday. August GDP most likely grew 0.1%, the agency said in a flash estimate.
The goods-producing sector decreased by 0.3%, while the service-producing sector increased by 0.1%. (Changes in percent)
Jul Jun(rev) Jul(prev) Jun yr/yr All industries 0.0
-0.2
-0.2
+1.1 Goods
-0.3
-0.3
-0.4
-1.4 Services
+0.1
-0.1
-0.2
+2.0
NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast July GDP to rise 0.1%.
(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by David Ljunggren)
