Canada economy flat in August, most likely unchanged in September

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

October 31, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

OTTAWA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy was unchanged in August, as the slight increase in services-producing industries offset the decline in goods-producing industries, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. September GDP was also most likely unchanged, as was the indication for third quarter real GDP, and down 0.1% on an annualized basis, the agency said in a flash estimate.

The goods-producing sector decreased by 0.2%, while the service-producing sector increased by 0.1%. (Changes in percent)

Aug Jul(rev) Jul(prev) Aug yr/yr All industries 0.0

-0.0

0.0

+0.9 Goods

-0.2

-0.4

-0.3

-2.0 Services

+0.1

+0.1

+0.1

+1.9

NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast August GDP to rise 0.1%.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/GDP

