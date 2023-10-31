Canada economy flat in August, most likely unchanged in September

OTTAWA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy was unchanged in August, as the slight increase in services-producing industries offset the decline in goods-producing industries, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. September GDP was also most likely unchanged, as was the indication for third quarter real GDP, and down 0.1% on an annualized basis, the agency said in a flash estimate.
The goods-producing sector decreased by 0.2%, while the service-producing sector increased by 0.1%. (Changes in percent)
Aug Jul(rev) Jul(prev) Aug yr/yr All industries 0.0
-0.0
0.0
+0.9 Goods
-0.2
-0.4
-0.3
-2.0 Services
+0.1
+0.1
+0.1
+1.9
NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast August GDP to rise 0.1%.
(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil)
