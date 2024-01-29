Canada drops export controls for Turkey, including for drone equipment -govt notice

News & Insights

January 29, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Written by Steve Scherer and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Canada on Monday said it had dropped export controls to Turkey for certain types of weapons, including drone optical technology, according to a notice posted online, saying that from now on it would review all exports on a case-by-case basis.

Canada suspended drone technology sales to Turkey, a fellow member of NATO, in 2020 after concluding its optical equipment attached to Turkish-made drones had been used by Azerbaijan while fighting ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno Karabakh, an enclave Baku has since retaken.

