US Markets

Canada doesn't want 'tit-for-tat' with US on green transition -gov't source

March 07, 2023 — 10:41 am EST

Written by Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, March 7 (Reuters) - Canada will boost investments in the green transition in this year's budget to compete with massive U.S. incentives, but the aim is to claim a portion of the growing clean-tech industry, not to go head-to-head with the world's biggest economy, a senior Canadian government source said.

Countries across the globe are trying to take advantage of a rapid shift to low-carbon energy, and the passage in the United States of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last year provides massive incentives for those who invest there.

In the 2023-2024 budget, Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has promised to try to level the playing field, at least in some areas, with the United States after the IRA.

"It's about growing the pie, not just dividing it up," said the source familiar with the file, who was not authorized to speak on the record. Canada has communicated clearly its plans to the Americans. "We don't want to get into a game of tit-for-tat," the source said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Denny Thomas and Jason Neely)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.