Canada doesn't see beef shortages despite coronavirus challenges - PM

OTTAWA, April 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is not expecting shortages of beef despite some coronavirus-related challenges for the meat packing industry but prices may go up, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

He also told a briefing that "we have heard from Canadian beef producers and associations that the priority will be ensuring Canadian supply before they move to exporting".

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

