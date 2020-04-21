Canada doesn't see beef shortages despite coronavirus challenges - PM
OTTAWA, April 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is not expecting shortages of beef despite some coronavirus-related challenges for the meat packing industry but prices may go up, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.
He also told a briefing that "we have heard from Canadian beef producers and associations that the priority will be ensuring Canadian supply before they move to exporting".
(Reporting by David Ljunggren)
((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Wells Fargo, Tesla, BofA, J.C. Penny, Noble Energy
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. oil stocks, retailers, restaurants, BofA, J.C. Penny, IBM, Gilead, LyondellBasell
- China's CDB Financial cancels purchase of 29 Boeing 737 MAX jets
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Wall St banks, U.S. airlines, casinos, Tesla, J&J, Apple, Roku