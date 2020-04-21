Commodities

Canada doesn't see beef shortages despite coronavirus challenges - PM

David Ljunggren Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

The Canadian government is not expecting shortages of beef despite some coronavirus-related challenges for the meat packing industry but prices may go up, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

He also told a briefing that "we have heard from Canadian beef producers and associations that the priority will be ensuring Canadian supply before they move to exporting".

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

