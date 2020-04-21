Canada doesn't see beef shortage despite coronavirus challenges - PM

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, April 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is not expecting shortages of beef despite some coronavirus-related challenges for the meat packing industry but prices may rise, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

He also told a briefing that "we have heard from Canadian beef producers and associations that the priority will be ensuring Canadian supply before they move to exporting."

Canada, one of the world's biggest beef and pork exporters, has seen several meat plants idled or slowed as coronavirus inspections spread. Cargill Inc CARG.UL on Monday said it would idle its beef plant at High River, Alberta because of an outbreak.

"We are not at this point anticipating shortages of beef, but prices might go up," Trudeau said. "We will of course be monitoring that very, very carefully."

North America has seen a steep drop in meat demand since the pandemic spread accelerated, as a loss of sales to restaurants, which have closed, outweighed revenue gains from grocery stores.

Canada's death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, rose 7% to 1,728 deaths. There have been 37,382 cases reported.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; additional reporting by Steve Scherer and Rod Nickel Editing by Marguerita Choy)

