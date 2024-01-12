Canada doesn't accept premise of S. Africa genocide motion - PM

News & Insights

OTTAWA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada does not accept the premise of South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice which says Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Israel rejected as false the accusations brought by South Africa at the ICJ, the U.N.'s top court. Trudeau, pressed by reporters, stressed Canada was a strong backer of the court.

But he added: "Our wholehearted support of the ICJ and its processes does not mean that we support the premise of the case brought forward by South Africa".

Trudeau said the government would be coming out with a formal statement later on Friday. The United States says the South African case is meritless.

Domestic media reports say Trudeau's ruling Liberal Party, which includes Jewish and Muslim legislators, is divided over the Gaza campaign.

Trudeau has consistently said Israel has the right to defend itself after the deadly rampage by militants of Gaza's ruling Hamas group into Israel on Oct. 7.

But as the civilian toll mounts, he has gradually hardened his tone, and last month said Israel's close friends are worried the Gaza campaign is endangering the country's long-term safety.

Canada' official opposition Conservative Party, which has a commanding lead in the polls, accused Trudeau of "sinister and hypocritical" double speak on the issue.

"He sends out some of his MPs to claim that they support calling Israel genocidal when they're talking to one group of voters. And then he sends out another group to say that they're against calling Israel genocidal," Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

