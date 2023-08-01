News & Insights

Canada dock workers' union to meet members, recommend latest offer

August 01, 2023 — 03:11 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A union representing dock workers on Canada's West Coast will convene a special meeting with members on Wednesday to recommend they accept the latest offer from employers, the union said in a statement on Tuesday.

The union provisionally agreed to a new labor contract late on Sunday, averting an immediate strike, but the agreement needs to be approved by workers, who rejected a previous deal. The union statement did not give a timetable for the actual vote, which must be completed by Friday.

