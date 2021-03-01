US Markets

Canada 'disturbed' by charges against Hong Kong democrats - foreign minister

Steve Scherer Reuters
Canada is 'disturbed' by charges brought against 47 Hong Kong democrats and activists for conspiracy to commit subversion, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Monday, after a crackdown on the democratic opposition under a China-imposed national security law.

"Canada is disturbed by the charges laid against 47 individuals for participating in primary elections in #HongKong," Garneau said on Twitter.

"We call on authorities to uphold rights and freedoms, in line with China's international obligations under the China-Great Britain Joint Declaration."

