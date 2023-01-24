Banking

Canada disappointed by U.S. decision to maintain softwood lumber duties

January 24, 2023 — 03:58 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department's intention to maintain its duties on Canadian softwood lumber imports is disappointing, Canada's trade minister said on Tuesday, adding a negotiated solution to the dispute was in the best interests of both countries.

"Canada remains ready and willing to find solutions that allow for a return to predictable cross-border trade in softwood lumber. We are confident that a negotiated solution to this long-standing issue is in the best interests of both our countries," Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BankingUS MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.