Canada disappointed by U.S. decision to maintain softwood lumber duties

OTTAWA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department's intention to maintain its duties on Canadian softwood lumber imports is disappointing, Canada's trade minister said on Tuesday, adding a negotiated solution to the dispute was in the best interests of both countries.

"Canada remains ready and willing to find solutions that allow for a return to predictable cross-border trade in softwood lumber. We are confident that a negotiated solution to this long-standing issue is in the best interests of both our countries," Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

