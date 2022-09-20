US Markets

Canada denounces planned 'referendums' in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

OTTAWA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Planned referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine to join Russia are "unacceptable" and Canada would never recognize such territories as part of Russia, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"Canada denounces Russia's planned 'referendums' in occupied regions of Ukraine. We will never recognize them," Trudeau said on Twitter.

"This is a blatant violation of international law. It is a further escalation of war. And it is unacceptable," he said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

