Canada demands Meta lift ban on news to allow fires info to be shared

OTTAWA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A Canadian government minister on Friday demanded that Meta META.O lift a ban on Canadian news from its platforms to allow people to share information about major forest fires in the west of the country.

Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez told a briefing that the ban was "unacceptable". Meta started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada earlier this month in response to a law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.