News & Insights

US Markets

Canada demands Meta lift ban on news to allow fires info to be shared

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

August 18, 2023 — 12:51 pm EDT

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A Canadian government minister on Friday demanded that Meta META.O lift a ban on Canadian news from its platforms to allow people to share information about major forest fires in the west of the country.

Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez told a briefing that the ban was "unacceptable". Meta started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada earlier this month in response to a law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.