US Markets

Canada decries official's visit to Russian embassy event

Contributor
Nishit Jogi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

It was "unacceptable" for a Canadian official to have attended Russia Day celebrations at the country's embassy in Canada, foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly said on Sunday.

June 12 (Reuters) - It was "unacceptable" for a Canadian official to have attended Russia Day celebrations at the country's embassy in Canada, foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly said on Sunday.

A deputy protocol chief in Canada's global affairs department, Yasemin Heinbecker, attended Friday's event, along with representatives of Egypt, Pakistan and some African nations, the Globe and Mail newspaper said in a report.

"No Canadian representative should have attended the event hosted at the Russian embassy and no Canadian representative will attend this kind of event again," Joly said in a Twitter post.

Joly also reiterated Canada's support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Since the conflict began on Feb. 24, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,000 individuals and bodies with ties to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Nishit.Jogi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular