Canada decision on Rogers-Shaw deal may come on Friday

March 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne is set to rule on Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO C$20 billion ($15 billion) deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO on Friday, The Globe and Mail reported on Thursday, citing two sources.

($1 = 1.3513 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.