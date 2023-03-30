Canada decision on Rogers-Shaw deal may come on Friday

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 30, 2023 — 09:33 pm EDT

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne is set to rule on Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO C$20 billion ($15 billion) deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO on Friday, The Globe and Mail reported on Thursday, citing two sources.

($1 = 1.3513 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

