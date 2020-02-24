Canada December wholesale trade up 0.9% on autos

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.9% in December from November on stronger sales in the motor vechicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector, Statistics Canada said on Monday. Sales were up in four out of seven subsectors, representing 63% of wholesale trade, while sales grew in five of the ten provinces. Sales rose by 0.8% in volume terms. (Percent changes) Dec Dec Nov (rev) Nov (prev) mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo Wholesale trade +0.9 +1.5 -1.1 -1.2 Wholesale trade ex-autos +0.6 +1.6 -0.6 -0.8 Wholesale inventories +0.4 +3.7 +0.3 +0.4 Sectors: Farm products -6.1 +7.8 Food/beverages/tobacco +1.4 +2.9 Personal/household -0.2 +8.6 Motor Vehicles and Parts +1.9 +1.2 Building materials/supplies +0.9 -0.5 Machinery/equipment -0.3 +1.3 Misc. +2.5 -5.3 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.5% increase in wholesale trade in December from November. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

