US Markets

Canada December wholesale trade up 0.9% on autos

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andy Clark

Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.9% in December from November on stronger sales in the motor vechicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

    Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.9% in December from November on stronger sales in the motor vechicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
    Sales were up in four out of seven subsectors, representing 63% of wholesale trade, while sales grew in five of the ten provinces. Sales rose by 0.8% in volume terms.
    
      
  
  (Percent changes)
                               Dec       Dec     Nov (rev)  Nov (prev)
                              mo/mo     yr/yr     mo/mo      mo/mo
  Wholesale trade             +0.9       +1.5      -1.1       -1.2
  Wholesale trade ex-autos    +0.6       +1.6      -0.6       -0.8
  Wholesale inventories       +0.4       +3.7      +0.3       +0.4
  
  Sectors:
  Farm products               -6.1       +7.8
  Food/beverages/tobacco      +1.4       +2.9        
  Personal/household          -0.2       +8.6
  Motor Vehicles and Parts    +1.9       +1.2
  Building materials/supplies +0.9       -0.5
  Machinery/equipment         -0.3       +1.3   
  Misc.                       +2.5       -5.3
 
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.5% increase in wholesale trade in December from November. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular