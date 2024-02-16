Canada December wholesale trade up 0.3% on pharmaceuticals, food

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade grew by 0.3% in December from November on the higher sales in the personal and household goods subsector, as well as the food, beverage and tobacco subsector, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were up in three out of seven subsectors, representing 45.5% of wholesale trade, while sales were up in six of the ten provinces. Sales increased by 0.2% in volume terms. (Percent changes) Dec Dec Nov (rev) Nov (prev) mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo Wholesale trade +0.3 +1.2 +0.9 +0.9 Wholesale trade ex-autos +0.9 -0.1 +0.4 +0.4 Wholesale inventories +1.2 +2.1 -1.3 -1.5 Sectors: Farm products -2.8 +6.3 Food/beverages/tobacco +1.9 +0.3 Personal/household +4.1 +6.6 Motor Vehicles and Parts -2.2 +7.5 Building materials/supplies -1.2 +1.3 Machinery/equipment -1.0 +0.1 Misc. +1.9 -9.6 NOTE: Figures in the table exclude petroleum and oilseeds sales. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

