News & Insights

US Markets

Canada December wholesale trade up 0.3% on pharmaceuticals, food

Credit: REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

February 16, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade grew by 0.3% in December from November on the higher sales in the personal and household goods subsector, as well as the food, beverage and tobacco subsector, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
    Sales were up in three out of seven subsectors, representing 45.5% of wholesale trade, while sales were up in six of the ten provinces. Sales increased by 0.2% in volume terms.

      
  
  (Percent changes)
                               Dec       Dec     Nov (rev)  Nov (prev)
                              mo/mo     yr/yr     mo/mo      mo/mo
  Wholesale trade             +0.3       +1.2      +0.9       +0.9
  Wholesale trade ex-autos    +0.9       -0.1      +0.4       +0.4
  Wholesale inventories       +1.2       +2.1      -1.3       -1.5
  
  Sectors:
  Farm products               -2.8       +6.3
  Food/beverages/tobacco      +1.9       +0.3        
  Personal/household          +4.1       +6.6
  Motor Vehicles and Parts    -2.2       +7.5
  Building materials/supplies -1.2       +1.3
  Machinery/equipment         -1.0       +0.1  
  Misc.                       +1.9       -9.6
 
  
 
    NOTE: Figures in the table exclude petroleum and oilseeds sales. All figures are seasonally adjusted.
   (Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.