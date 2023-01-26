Canada December wholesale trade most likely down 1.8% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely fell 1.8% in December from November, largely reflecting lower sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Thursday.

This estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 63.3%. The average final response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 84.6%.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing By Ismail Shakil)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

