Canada December retail sales up 0.9% on autos; seen down 0.4% in January

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 22, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 0.9% in December from November at C$67.30 billion ($49.81 billion), led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers, as well as general merchandise stores, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Sales were likely down 0.4% in January, the agency said in a flash estimate.

In December, sales were up in five of nine subsectors, representing 75.3% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.8%.

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast December retail sales to be up 0.8% on the month, and to be up 0.7% excluding autos. ($1=$1.3510 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/RETAIL

