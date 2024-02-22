Canada December retail sales up 0.9% on autos; seen down 0.4% in January

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 0.9% in December from November at C$67.30 billion ($49.81 billion), led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers, as well as general merchandise stores, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Sales were likely down 0.4% in January, the agency said in a flash estimate.
In December, sales were up in five of nine subsectors, representing 75.3% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.8%.
(Percent changes)
Dec
Dec
Nov(rev) Nov(prev)
mo/mo yr/yr
mo/mo
mo/mo Total
+0.9
+2.9
-0.0
-0.2 Excluding autos/parts +0.6
+1.3
-0.4
-0.5
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast December retail sales to be up 0.8% on the month, and to be up 0.7% excluding autos. ($1=$1.3510 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/RETAIL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.