Canada December retail sales up 0.9% on autos; seen down 0.4% in January

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 0.9% in December from November at C$67.30 billion ($49.81 billion), led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers, as well as general merchandise stores, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Sales were likely down 0.4% in January, the agency said in a flash estimate.

In December, sales were up in five of nine subsectors, representing 75.3% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.8%.

(Percent changes)

Dec

Dec

Nov(rev) Nov(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+0.9

+2.9

-0.0

-0.2 Excluding autos/parts +0.6

+1.3

-0.4

-0.5

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast December retail sales to be up 0.8% on the month, and to be up 0.7% excluding autos. ($1=$1.3510 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/RETAIL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.