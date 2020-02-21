US Markets

Canada December retail sales flat

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian retail sales were unchanged in December from November at C$51.65 billion ($38.95 billion), as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers offset gains at building material and garden supplies dealers, as well as food and beverage stores, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales were unchanged in December from November at C$51.65 billion ($38.95 billion), as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers offset gains at building material and garden supplies dealers, as well as food and beverage stores, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Sales increased in seven of 11 subsectors, representing 49% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were flat.

(Percent changes)

Dec

Dec

Nov(rev) Nov(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

0.0

+2.4

+1.1

+0.9 Excluding autos/parts +0.5

+2.9

+0.5

+0.2

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 0.1% increase in overall sales in December, and for sales to increase 0.4% excluding autos. ($1=$1.3259 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular