Canada December retail sales flat

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales were unchanged in December from November at C$51.65 billion ($38.95 billion), as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers offset gains at building material and garden supplies dealers, as well as food and beverage stores, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Sales increased in seven of 11 subsectors, representing 49% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were flat.

(Percent changes)

Dec

Dec

Nov(rev) Nov(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

0.0

+2.4

+1.1

+0.9 Excluding autos/parts +0.5

+2.9

+0.5

+0.2

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 0.1% increase in overall sales in December, and for sales to increase 0.4% excluding autos. ($1=$1.3259 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

