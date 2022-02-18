US Markets

Canada December retail sales fall 1.8% amid Omicron variant wave

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alex Filipe

Canadian retail sales fell 1.8% in December from November to C$57.05 billion ($44.91 billion), on lower sales of clothing and accessories, along with furniture and home furnishings, amid concerns over the Omicron variant, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell 1.8% in December from November to C$57.05 billion ($44.91 billion), on lower sales of clothing and accessories, along with furniture and home furnishings, amid concerns over the Omicron variant, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Sales were down in eight of 11 subsectors, representing 62.9% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were down 2.5%.

(Percent changes)

Dec

Dec

Nov(rev) Nov(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

-1.8

+8.6

+0.8

+0.7 Excluding autos/parts -2.5

+8.3

+1.1

+1.1

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 2.1% decrease in overall sales in December, and for sales to fall 2.0% excluding autos. (Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by David Ljunggren) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular