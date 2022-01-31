Canada December producer prices gain 0.7% on lumber

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose for a fourth consecutive month in December, gaining 0.7% from November on higher prices for lumber and other wood products, Statistics Canada said on Monday. The increase followed an downwardly revised 0.1% rise in November. Raw materials prices were down 2.9% in December, and were up 29.0% on the year. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) total +0.7 +0.1 +0.8 +16.1 +17.1 +18.1 ex energy/petrol +1.4 +0.2 +0.9 +13.6 +13.2 +14.4 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) total -2.9 -0.1 -1.0 +29.0 +37.6 +36.2 ex crude energy +0.4 +2.5 +1.2 +18.5 +19.0 +17.1 (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer)((steve.scherer@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 613 235 6745))

