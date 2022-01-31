US Markets

Canada December producer prices gain 0.7% on lumber

Credit: REUTERS/JESSE WINTER

Producer prices in Canada rose for a fourth consecutive month in December, gaining 0.7% from November on higher prices for lumber and other wood products, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

    The increase followed an downwardly revised 0.1% rise in November. Raw materials prices were down 2.9% in December, and were up 29.0% on the year.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Dec   Nov(rev)  Nov(prev)    Dec   Nov(rev)  Nov(prev) 
 total            +0.7    +0.1      +0.8      +16.1   +17.1      +18.1
 ex energy/petrol +1.4    +0.2      +0.9      +13.6   +13.2      +14.4
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Dec   Nov(rev)  Nov(prev)    Dec  Nov(rev) Nov(prev) 
 total            -2.9    -0.1      -1.0      +29.0   +37.6      +36.2
 ex crude energy  +0.4    +2.5      +1.2      +18.5   +19.0      +17.1



 
   (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer)((steve.scherer@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 613 235 6745))

