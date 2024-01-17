News & Insights

US Markets

Canada December producer prices down 1.5% on petroleum, chemicals

Credit: REUTERS/EVAN BUHLER

January 17, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Jan 17 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada fell by 1.5% in December from November on lower prices for energy and petroleum products, as well as chemicals and chemical products, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. This was the largest decline since August 2022.
    The decrease followed an upwardly revised 0.3% decrease in November. Raw materials prices were down 4.9% in December, and were down 7.9% on the year.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Dec   Nov(rev)  Nov(prev)    Dec   Nov(rev)  Nov(prev) 
 total            -1.5    -0.3      -0.4       -2.7    -2.0      -2.3
 ex energy/petrol -0.6     0.0      -0.1       -1.1    +0.1      -0.2 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Dec   Nov(rev)  Nov(prev)    Dec   Nov(rev)  Nov(prev) 
 total            -4.9    -4.9      -4.2       -7.9    -5.4      -4.6 
 ex crude energy  -1.7    +0.7      +0.1       -1.3    +2.7      +2.1



   NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast producer prices to be down 0.7% on the month in November, and for raw materials prices to be down 1.6%.
   (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Promit Mukherjee ((promit.mukherjee@tr.com))

Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/PRODUCER PRICES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.