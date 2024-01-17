Canada December producer prices down 1.5% on petroleum, chemicals

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada fell by 1.5% in December from November on lower prices for energy and petroleum products, as well as chemicals and chemical products, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. This was the largest decline since August 2022. The decrease followed an upwardly revised 0.3% decrease in November. Raw materials prices were down 4.9% in December, and were down 7.9% on the year. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) total -1.5 -0.3 -0.4 -2.7 -2.0 -2.3 ex energy/petrol -0.6 0.0 -0.1 -1.1 +0.1 -0.2 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) total -4.9 -4.9 -4.2 -7.9 -5.4 -4.6 ex crude energy -1.7 +0.7 +0.1 -1.3 +2.7 +2.1 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast producer prices to be down 0.7% on the month in November, and for raw materials prices to be down 1.6%. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Promit Mukherjee ((promit.mukherjee@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/PRODUCER PRICES

