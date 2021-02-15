US Markets

Canada December factory sales up 0.9% on wood, autos

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales increased by 0.9% in December from November on wood products, as well as transportation equipment, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 0.7%.

Month/month change (%)

Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Sales

+0.9

-0.4

-0.6 Sales ex-autos

+0.7

+0.5

+0.2 Inventories

-0.6

+0.8

+0.8 Unfilled orders

+0.3

-4.0

-3.6 New orders

+8.4

-1.3

-1.2

Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Inv/sales ratio

1.60

1.62

1.62

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Steve Scherer)

