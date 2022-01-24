Canada December factory sales most likely rose 0.8% vs month earlier - Statscan

OTTAWA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely rose 0.8% in December from November, driven by higher sales in the plastics and rubber products, fabricated metal products and motor vehicle industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 56.6%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 94.1%.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)

