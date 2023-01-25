US Markets

Canada December factory sales most likely down 1.8% - Statscan flash estimate

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

January 25, 2023 — 08:31 am EST

Written by Dale Smith for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely fell 1.8% in December from November, largely driven by decreases in the petroleum and coal product, wood product and primary metal industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Wednesday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 57.3%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 94.0%.

(Reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Ismail Shakil)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

