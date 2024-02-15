Canada December factory sales down 0.7% on autos, chemicals

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales fell by 0.7% in December from November on lower sales of motor vehicles, as well as chemical products, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Excluding motor vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 0.4%.

Month/month change (%)

Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Sales

-0.7

+1.5

+1.2 Sales ex-autos

+0.4

+1.9

+1.5 Inventories

-0.6

+0.4

+0.5 Unfilled orders

+1.2

-0.9

-0.8 New orders

+2.3

-0.2

-0.3

Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Inv/sales ratio

1.73

1.73

1.73

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING

