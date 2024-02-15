Canada December factory sales down 0.7% on autos, chemicals

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales fell by 0.7% in December from November on lower sales of motor vehicles, as well as chemical products, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Excluding motor vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 0.4%.
Month/month change (%)
Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Sales
-0.7
+1.5
+1.2 Sales ex-autos
+0.4
+1.9
+1.5 Inventories
-0.6
+0.4
+0.5 Unfilled orders
+1.2
-0.9
-0.8 New orders
+2.3
-0.2
-0.3
Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Inv/sales ratio
1.73
1.73
1.73
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.