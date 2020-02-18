Canada December factory sales down 0.7% on autos, aerospace

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales decreased by 0.7% in December from November on lower sales in motor vehicle assembly, as well as areospace product and parts, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. This was the fourth consecutive monthly decline.

Excluding vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were up 0.1%.

Month/month change (%)

Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Sales

-0.7

-1.0

-0.6 Sales ex-autos

+0.1

-1.6

-1.2 Inventories

-0.3

+0.4

+0.5 Unfilled orders

-0.1

-0.1

+0.1 New orders

-0.6

+1.2

+1.9

Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Inv/sales ratio

1.55

1.54

1.54

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.