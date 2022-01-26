Canada Dec wholesale trade most likely unchanged - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade was most likely unchanged in December from November, as gains in the personal and household goods subsector were offset by lower sales in the food, beverage and tobacco products subsector, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The flash estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 62.4%. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 85.3%

