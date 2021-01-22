Canada Dec wholesale trade most likely fell 1.7% - Statscan flash estimate

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale sales in December most likely fell 1.7% after rising 0.7% in October, Statscan said in a flash estimate released on Friday.

The agency said the estimate had been calculated based on responses received from 47.1% of companies surveyed. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 87.6%, it added.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Dale Smith)

