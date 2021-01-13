US Markets

Canada Dec producer prices seen rising 1.4% on month: Statscan flash estimate

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JESSE WINTER

Producer prices in Canada most likely rose 1.4% in December from November, thanks to higher prices for lumber and energy products, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday in a preliminary flash estimate.

The agency said softwood lumber prices had jumped 21.7% from November while prices for energy and petroleum products posted a 7.9% gain.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Dale Smith)

((Reuters Ottawa Bureau, +1 647480 7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com; ))

